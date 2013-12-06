Pan-Crispy Fish

Step

Season both the fish and flour with Essence. Whisk the mustard and cream together. Spread both sides of each fillet with the mustard. Dredge the fillets in the seasoned flour. 2. In a large sauté pan, heat the oil. When the oil is hot, pan-fry the fish for 3 to 4 minutes on each side or until golden. Remove and drain on paper towels. Season the fish with Essence and serve with http://www.foodandwine.com/recipes/jambalaya-grits" >Jambalaya Grits.