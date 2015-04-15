Pan con Tomate with Garrotxa Cheese

© Con Poulos
Garrotxa is a semi-firm Catalan goat cheese that’s delicately flavored and perfect for grating over crunchy, garlicky, tomato-rubbed toast. Slideshow: More Goat Cheese Recipes
Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush one side of each bread slice with oil and arrange oiled side up on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden. Rub the toasts with the garlic cloves, then rub with the tomato halves until all of the flesh is gone; discard the tomato skins. Season the toasts with salt and pepper. Top with cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve.
