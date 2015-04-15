Pan con Tomate with Garrotxa Cheese
© Con Poulos
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Kay Chun
May 2015

Garrotxa is a semi-firm Catalan goat cheese that’s delicately flavored and perfect for grating over crunchy, garlicky, tomato-rubbed toast. Slideshow: More Goat Cheese Recipes

Ingredients

  • Eight 1/2-inch-thick slices of ciabatta 
  • Extra-virgin olive oil, for brushing and drizzling
  • 2 garlic cloves, halved crosswise
  • 4 tomatoes, halved crosswise
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • Shaved Garrotxa cheese, for topping

How to Make It

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush one side of each bread slice with oil and arrange oiled side up on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden. Rub the toasts with the garlic cloves, then rub with the tomato halves until all of the flesh is gone;  discard the tomato skins. Season the toasts with salt and pepper. Top with cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve.

