Pan con Tomate with Garrotxa Cheese

Step

Preheat the oven to 375°. Brush one side of each bread slice with oil and arrange oiled side up on a baking sheet. Bake for 10 minutes, until golden. Rub the toasts with the garlic cloves, then rub with the tomato halves until all of the flesh is gone; discard the tomato skins. Season the toasts with salt and pepper. Top with cheese, drizzle with olive oil and serve.