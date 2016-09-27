Palmer Park Swizzle
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
2 HR 10 MIN
Yield
Serves : 1 cocktail
Food & Wine
November 2016

The ultimate Southern refresher, this cocktail from the Bayou Bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans combines tea-infused bourbon, lime juice and mint for a boozy take on iced tea.  Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 cups bourbon
  • 1 black tea bag, preferably Luzianne 
  • 1 ounce fresh lime juice
  • 3/4 ounce simple syrup
  • 8 mint leaves
  • 1 mint sprig, for garnish 
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a 1-quart jar, steep the bourbon with the tea bag for 2 hours; discard the tea bag. Fill a shaker with ice and add the lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves and 2 ounces of the tea-infused bourbon; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass and garnish with the mint sprig; serve immediately.

