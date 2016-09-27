Palmer Park Swizzle

The ultimate Southern refresher, this cocktail from the Bayou Bar at the Pontchartrain Hotel in New Orleans combines tea-infused bourbon, lime juice and mint for a boozy take on iced tea. Slideshow: More Cocktail Recipes
How to Make It
In a 1-quart jar, steep the bourbon with the tea bag for 2 hours; discard the tea bag. Fill a shaker with ice and add the lime juice, simple syrup, mint leaves and 2 ounces of the tea-infused bourbon; shake well. Strain into an ice-filled collins glass and garnish with the mint sprig; serve immediately.
Author Name: @CyanBasketball
Review Body: Are the ratios here correct? Two cups bourbon seems like a lot for a single cocktail.
Date Published: 2016-12-31