For this palak paneer, you can use any mix of greens, including kale, collards or mustard greens in place of some or all of the Swiss chard. Just remember to cook these heartier greens until they are very tender. Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes
How to Make It
In a food processor, pulse the chopped cilantro with the garlic, ginger and chile until a finely chopped paste forms, about 1 minute. Scrape the cilantro paste into a small bowl.
In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the ghee. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Add the cilantro paste, cumin and coriander and cook, stirring frequently, until the spices are fragrant and the ginger and garlic have softened, about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and Swiss chard in 4 batches, allowing the greens to wilt after each addition. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, partially covered, until the greens are very tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and garam masala and cook until the cream is warm, about 2 minutes; season with salt. In a food processor, pulse the greens until finely chopped. Return the greens to the saucepan and keep warm over low heat.
Preheat the broiler. Lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish with ghee. In a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of ghee. Add half of the paneer to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the paneer to the greens and fold gently to combine. Repeat with the remaining paneer.
Scrape the greens and paneer into the prepared baking dish. Broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly browned and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Garnish the palak paneer with cilantro leaves and serve warm with rice and lemon wedges.
Make Ahead
