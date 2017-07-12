Palak Paneer
Abby Hocking / Food & Wine
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 4 to 6
Anna Painter

For this palak paneer, you can use any mix of greens, including kale, collards or mustard greens in place of some or all of the Swiss chard. Just remember to cook these heartier greens until they are very tender.  Slideshow: More Spinach Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small bunch cilantro, leaves and thin stems coarsely chopped, plus additional leaves for garnish
  • 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • One 1/2-inch piece of fresh ginger, peeled and thinly sliced
  • One 2-inch serrano chile—stemmed, seeded and chopped
  • 1/4 cup ghee, plus more for greasing
  • 2 medium yellow onions, finely chopped
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon ground coriander
  • 2 1/2 pounds curly spinach, tough stems discarded and leaves chopped
  • 1 pound Swiss chard, stems saved for another use and leaves chopped
  • 3/4 cup heavy cream
  • 2 teaspoons garam masala
  • 1 pound paneer or halloumi cheese, cut into 3/4-inch chunks
  • Steamed basmati rice and lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a food processor, pulse the chopped cilantro with the garlic, ginger and chile until a finely chopped paste forms, about 1 minute. Scrape the cilantro paste into a small bowl.

Step 2    

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the ghee. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Add the cilantro paste, cumin and coriander and cook, stirring frequently, until the spices are fragrant and the ginger and garlic have softened, about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and Swiss chard in 4 batches, allowing the greens to wilt after each addition. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, partially covered, until the greens are very tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and garam masala and cook until the cream is warm, about 2 minutes; season with salt. In a food processor, pulse the greens until finely chopped. Return the greens to the saucepan and keep warm over low heat.

Step 3    

Preheat the broiler. Lightly grease a 2-quart baking dish with ghee. In a large nonstick skillet, melt the remaining 1 tablespoon of ghee. Add half of the paneer to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat until lightly browned, about 3 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the paneer to the greens and fold gently to combine. Repeat with the remaining paneer.

Step 4    

Scrape the greens and paneer into the prepared baking dish. Broil 6 inches from the heat until lightly browned and bubbling, about 3 minutes. Garnish the palak paneer with cilantro leaves and serve warm with rice and lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The palak paneer can be prepared through Step 4. Gently reheat before proceeding with the recipe.

