Palak Paneer

Step 2

In a large saucepan, melt 3 tablespoons of the ghee. Add the onions, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until softened and beginning to brown, about 15 minutes. Add the cilantro paste, cumin and coriander and cook, stirring frequently, until the spices are fragrant and the ginger and garlic have softened, about 2 minutes. Add the spinach and Swiss chard in 4 batches, allowing the greens to wilt after each addition. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, partially covered, until the greens are very tender, about 5 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and garam masala and cook until the cream is warm, about 2 minutes; season with salt. In a food processor, pulse the greens until finely chopped. Return the greens to the saucepan and keep warm over low heat.