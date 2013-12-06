How to Make It

Step 1 In a small bowl, combine 1 teaspoon of the sugar and the yeast with 3/4 cup of the water and let stand until foamy, about 10 minutes. Meanwhile, in a small saucepan, bring 1 cup of the water to a boil. Add the cream of rice and return to a boil. Reduce the heat to low and cook, stirring, until thick, about 1 minute. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2 In a bowl, combine the rice flour and 2 teaspoons of the sugar. Add the cream of rice, the yeast mixture and the remaining 3/4 cup of water; whisk to form a thick batter. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and let stand at room temperature until the batter has doubled in bulk and smells pleasantly sour, 8 hours or overnight.