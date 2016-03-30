Pain Perdu with Roasted Plums

How to Make It

Step 1 In a small saucepan, combine 3/4 cup of the sugar and 3/4 cup of water and bring to a boil over moderately high heat, stirring occasionally, until the sugar is dissolved, about 3 minutes. Remove the simple syrup from the heat; let cool slightly.

Step 2 Preheat the oven to 350°. In an 8-inch-square baking dish, toss the plums with 1/2 cup of the simple syrup and the vanilla bean and seeds. Let stand for 20 minutes.

Step 3 Bake the plums for 20 to 25 minutes, turning once, until softened. Let the plums cool slightly in the syrup, then discard the vanilla bean. Cut each plum half into 4 wedges.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 2 tablespoons of sugar with the cinnamon.

Step 5 In a shallow glass pie plate, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of simple syrup with the heavy cream and eggs. Add the bread slices 1 at a time and soak until evenly moistened but not soggy, 2 to 3 minutes per side; transfer the slices to a plate while you soak the others.