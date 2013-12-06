Paella with Seafood and Chicken
Grace Parisi
September 1996

 Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

  • One live lobster (1 1/2 pounds)
  • 1/2 pound medium shrimp, shelled and deveined, shells reserved
  • 1 tablespoon tomato paste
  • 3 tablespoons brandy
  • 1 pound smoked ham hock
  • Two 1/2-pound chicken breast halves on the bone, skinned and cut into 3 pieces each
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 1 medium onion, finely chopped
  • 1 large garlic clove, minced
  • 1 cup canned peeled tomatoes—drained, seeded and coarsely chopped
  • 1 1/2 cups medium-grain rice, such as Valencia or arborio
  • 3/4 teaspoon paprika
  • Scant 1/4 teaspoon saffron threads, crumbled
  • 6 littleneck clams, scrubbed
  • 6 mussels, scrubbed and debearded
  • 1/4 cup fresh peas or frozen baby lima beans
  • 4 ounces small sugarsnap peas

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large pot of boiling water, cook the lobster for 2 minutes. Drain and let cool slightly. Remove the meat from the tail and claws; cut the tail meat into 4 pieces. Reserve the lobster shells.

Step 2    

Heat a large saucepan. Add the lobster shells and the reserved shrimp shells and cook over high heat, stirring occasionally for 5 minutes. Stir in the tomato paste and cook for 2 more minutes. Add the brandy, ignite and cook until the flames subside. Add the ham hock and 8 cups water and bring to a boil. Lower the heat to moderate and cook until reduced by half, about 45 minutes. Remove the ham hock and cut 1/2 cup of lean meat off the bone; reserve the remainder for another use. Strain the broth and skim any fat; keep the broth warm.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Coat a smooth-bottomed nonstick oven-proof skillet with vegetable cooking spray and heat. Season the chicken with salt and pepper and cook over high heat, turning once, until golden, about 2 minutes per side; transfer to a plate. Coat the skillet with cooking spray, add the onion and garlic and cook until just translucent, about 4 minutes. Add the tomatoes, rice, paprika and saffron and cook until the liquid is absorbed, about 4 minutes.

Step 4    

Stir in the broth, ham hock meat, chicken, 1 teaspoon salt and 1/2 teaspoon pepper. Cover and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, shaking the skillet for 10 minutes. Add the clams, mussels and lobster meat; cover and bake until the clams begin to open, about 10 minutes. Add the shrimp, peas and sugarsnaps and bake covered until the shrimp are cooked through, about 5 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes, then serve.

Notes

One Serving Calories 346 kcal, Protein 32 gm, Carbohydrate 46 gm, Cholesterol 105 mg, Total Fat 2.9 gm, Saturated Fat 0.6 gm.

