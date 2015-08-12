Pad Thai with Chinese Chives

Chinese chives are available in every Asian supermarket. In a pinch, you could use the thinner, more commonly available chives available in most grocery stores. Slideshow: More Thai Recipes
How to Make It
Place the noodles in a large bowl and cover with boiling water. Soak until the noodles have softened, at least 15 minutes.
Meanwhile, in a small saucepan set over medium heat, add the brown sugar, tamarind concentrate and fish sauce. Bring to a simmer and simmer gently until the brown sugar dissolves, about 1 minute. Drain the noodles using a strainer or colander.
In a wok or large skillet, heat the oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the shallots and cook, stirring often, until they turn translucent and begin to brown, about 1 minute. Turn the heat to medium-low, add the eggs and stir quickly to mix the yolks and whites. Continue cooking, while stirring, until the eggs are just set, about 30 seconds. Add the noodles, return the heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring constantly, until the noodles are warmed through, 30 seconds to a minute. Add the prepared sauce and cayenne and cook, stirring, until the noodles are coated. Add the bean sprouts and Chinese chives and cook, stirring, until the bean sprouts and Chinese chives are barely wilted, about 30 seconds. Taste the noodles. Adjust the seasoning, if needed.
Transfer the pad Thai to two bowls. Garnish with the peanuts and serve with lime wedges.
Notes
When chopping peanuts with a knife, pieces inevitably fly everywhere. To avoid that, smash the peanuts with the back of a chef’s knife instead. Tamarind concentrate is available at Asian markets and at specialty-food stores.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5