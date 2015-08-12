Pad Thai with Chicken

Step 3

In a wok or large skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil over medium-high heat until it shimmers. Add the chicken and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is just cooked through, about 1 1/2 minutes. Transfer the chicken to a plate. Add the remaining tablespoon of oil to the wok and when hot, add the shallots and cook, stirring often, until they turn translucent and begin to brown, about 1 minute. Turn the heat to medium-low, add the eggs and stir quickly to mix the yolks and whites. Continue cooking, while stirring, until the eggs are just set, about 30 seconds. Add the noodles, return the heat to medium-high, and cook, stirring constantly, until the noodles are warmed through, 30 seconds to a minute. Add the reserved chicken, then add the prepared sauce and cayenne and cook, stirring, until the noodles and chicken are coated. Add the bean sprouts and cook, stirring, until the bean sprouts are barely wilted, about 30 seconds. Taste the noodles. They should be salty, sour and sweet. Adjust the seasoning, if needed.