This homemade version of a Thai takeout standby is incredibly flavorful thanks to tangy fish sauce, sweet-and-sour tamarind, tart vinegar and rich palm sugar. Slideshow: More Amazing Thai Recipes
How to Make It
Place the noodles in a medium bowl and cover with hot water; soak until softened, about 15 minutes.
In a small bowl, combine the palm sugar, tamarind, fish sauce and vinegar and mix well to form a thick sauce. In another small bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, shallots and lemongrass.
In a wok or skillet, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the eggs and scramble them until just set and cooked through, but not browned. Add the shrimp, tofu, ginger mixture and noodles and mix until warmed through. Stir in the tamarind sauce and cook, stirring, until noodles are evenly coated and no excess sauce remains in the bottom of the wok. Stir in the scallions.
Transfer the pad Thai to 2 bowls. Garnish each bowl with peanuts, bean sprouts and a lime wedge.
Author Name: Phil Holmes
Review Body: Really enjoyed this recipe. My wife and I are vegan so this fit the bill with very little modification. Took me about an hour and ten minutes to prepare since I'm slow at Julienning carrots. Delicious and filling. There was more than enough for two as well as enough for lunch for one the next day.
Review Rating: 4
Date Published: 2018-01-11