This homemade version of a Thai takeout standby is incredibly flavorful thanks to tangy fish sauce, sweet-and-sour tamarind, tart vinegar and rich palm sugar. Slideshow: More Amazing Thai Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 ounces dried pad Thai noodles
  • 2 tablespoons shaved palm sugar or cane sugar
  • 2 teaspoons pure tamarind concentrate
  • 4 teaspoons fish sauce
  • 2 teaspoons rice vinegar
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced fresh ginger
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced shallots
  • 1/2 tablespoon minced lemongrass
  • 2 tablespoons soy or peanut oil
  • 2 large eggs
  • 2 ounces cooked shrimp, lobster, calamari, chicken or duck, cut into bite-size pieces
  • 2 tablespoons diced smoked tofu
  • 2/3 cup finely chopped scallions
  • 2 tablespoons crushed roasted peanuts
  • 2 tablespoons mung bean sprouts
  • 2 lime wedges

How to Make It

Step 1    

Place the noodles in a medium bowl and cover with hot water; soak until softened, about 15 minutes.

Step 2    

In a small bowl, combine the palm sugar, tamarind, fish sauce and vinegar and mix well to form a thick sauce. In another small bowl, combine the ginger, garlic, shallots and lemongrass.

Step 3    

In a wok or skillet, heat the oil until it shimmers. Add the eggs and scramble them until just set and cooked through, but not browned. Add the shrimp, tofu, ginger mixture and noodles and mix until warmed through. Stir in the tamarind sauce and cook, stirring, until noodles are evenly coated and no excess sauce remains in the bottom of the wok. Stir in the scallions.

Step 4    

Transfer the pad Thai to 2 bowls. Garnish each bowl with peanuts, bean sprouts and a lime wedge.

