Oysters on the Half Shell with Ceviche Topping
© Christina Holmes
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 12 oysters
Food & Wine
November 2014

Dylan Fultineer is always dreaming up new ways to show off oysters. This is one of his favorite ways to serve them raw. Slideshow: More Oyster Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 teaspoon coriander seeds
  • 1/4 cup finely diced peeled Asian pear
  • 1/4 cup peeled, seeded and finely diced cucumber
  • 1 serrano chile, seeded and minced
  • 1 tablespoon minced cilantro
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon minced candied ginger
  • 1 teaspoon Asian fish sauce
  • 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 12 freshly shucked oysters on the half shell, such as Rappahannocks

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely crush the seeds in a mortar. In a small bowl, mix the crushed coriander with all of the remaining ingredients except the oysters.

Step 2    

Arrange the oysters on crushed ice. Spoon some of the topping on each one and serve right away, passing additional topping at the table.

Suggested Pairing

Crisp, melony Loire white like a Muscadet.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up