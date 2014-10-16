Oysters on the Half Shell with Ceviche Topping

© Christina Holmes
Dylan Fultineer is always dreaming up new ways to show off oysters. This is one of his favorite ways to serve them raw. Slideshow: More Oyster Recipes
How to Make It
Step 1
In a small skillet, toast the coriander seeds over moderate heat until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Let cool, then coarsely crush the seeds in a mortar. In a small bowl, mix the crushed coriander with all of the remaining ingredients except the oysters.
Step 2
Arrange the oysters on crushed ice. Spoon some of the topping on each one and serve right away, passing additional topping at the table.
Suggested Pairing
Crisp, melony Loire white like a Muscadet.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5