Oysters Normande 
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Daniel Rose
December 2016

Le Coucou chef Daniel Rose broils oysters on the half shell with licorice-flavored spinach and sour cream. Slideshow: More Oysters Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound spinach, stemmed 
  • 2 tablespoons minced shallots 
  • 1 tablespoon pastis 
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 16 oysters (preferably Wellfleet), shucked, on the half shell 
  • 1/2 cup (4 ounces) sour cream 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the broiler and position a rack  8 inches from the heat. 

Step 2    

Fill a medium bowl with ice water. In  a medium saucepan of salted boiling water, blanch the spinach just until wilted, about  1 minute. Drain, then transfer to the ice bath to cool completely, about 3 minutes. Drain, squeeze dry and finely chop. Transfer the spinach to another medium bowl and  add the shallots and pastis. Season with salt and pepper and mix well. 

Step 3    

Arrange the oysters on a baking sheet. Spoon the spinach on top and dot with  the sour cream. Broil for about 10 minutes, until golden. Serve warm. 

Make Ahead

The blanched spinach can be refrigerated for 2 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up