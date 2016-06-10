Oysters with Green Apple and Wasabi Granita
Aaron Silverman
July 2016

Chef Aaron Silverman of Rose's Luxury in Washington, DC, tops freshly shucked oysters with a sweet, spicy granita that's made with just apple juice, fresh wasabi and a dot of green food coloring. He loves using supersmall, superclean Kushi oysters from British Columbia, but if they're unavailable, other small oysters from the Pacific Northwest will be equally delicious. Slideshow: More Recipes With Oysters

Ingredients

  • 1/2 cup fresh Granny Smith apple juice
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • One 1/2-inch piece fresh wasabi, peeled and finely chopped
  • 1 drop green food coloring
  • Shucked Kushi oysters, for serving
  • Micro nasturtium leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step

In a blender, combine the apple juice, sugar and wasabi and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a 2-cup baking dish; discard the solids. Stir in the food coloring, then freeze for 30 minutes. Using a fork, stir the granita; continue freezing and stirring every 30 minutes, until frozen and fluffy, about 3 hours. To serve, spoon 1 teaspoon of the granita onto a shucked oyster and garnish with micro nasturtium leaves.

Make Ahead

The granita can be frozen for up to 5 days.

