Oysters with Green Apple and Wasabi Granita

Chef Aaron Silverman of Rose's Luxury in Washington, DC, tops freshly shucked oysters with a sweet, spicy granita that's made with just apple juice, fresh wasabi and a dot of green food coloring. He loves using supersmall, superclean Kushi oysters from British Columbia, but if they're unavailable, other small oysters from the Pacific Northwest will be equally delicious. Slideshow: More Recipes With Oysters
How to Make It
In a blender, combine the apple juice, sugar and wasabi and puree until smooth. Strain through a fine sieve into a 2-cup baking dish; discard the solids. Stir in the food coloring, then freeze for 30 minutes. Using a fork, stir the granita; continue freezing and stirring every 30 minutes, until frozen and fluffy, about 3 hours. To serve, spoon 1 teaspoon of the granita onto a shucked oyster and garnish with micro nasturtium leaves.
Make Ahead
Author Name: Darkmoon
Review Body: For me the overly soft meaty texture of shellfish like oysters makes me want to gag. I know it's the texture, not the flavor. Any help out there?
Review Rating:
Date Published: 2016-08-10