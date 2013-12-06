Oyster Patties
Serves : Makes 12 patties
Jamie Shannon
December 1996

These rich patties in a crisp crust are like a taste of old New Orleans. Serve them as an appetizer. Amazing Seafood Recipes

Ingredients

Dough

  • 2 sticks (1/2 pound) cold unsalted butter, cut into tablespoons
  • 2 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 cup ice water

Filling

  • 1 stick (4 ounces) unsalted butter
  • 4 celery ribs, finely chopped
  • 2 medium leeks, white and light green parts, thinly sliced
  • 1 large onion, finely chopped
  • 1 tablespoon minced garlic
  • 1 quart shucked oysters, in their liquor
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon finely chopped fresh thyme
  • 2 cups fresh bread crumbs
  • 2 cups thinly sliced scallions (about 8 large scallions)
  • Kosher salt and cracked black pepper
  • 1/4 cup freshly grated Pecorino Romano cheese
  • Louisiana hot sauce

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, using a pastry cutter or 2 knives, cut the butter into the flour until it resembles small peas. Add 6 tablespoons of the ice water and stir just until the dough can be gathered into a ball. Add more water, 1 tablespoon at a time, if the dough is too dry. Divide the dough into 12 equal portions and pat into 1/2-inch-thick disks. Wrap individually in plastic and refrigerate for at least 1 hour or overnight.

Step 2    

Working with 1 disk at a time (keep the rest refrigerated), roll out the dough on a floured surface to a 6-inch round and fit into a 1/2-cup ramekin or a 4-by-1-inch tart pan with a removable bottom. Trim the overhang. Refrigerate the pastry shells until well chilled.

Step 3    

Preheat the oven to 400°. In a large saucepan, melt the butter over moderate heat. Add the celery, leeks, onion and garlic and cook, stirring, until tender, about 10 minutes. Drain the oysters and reserve 1 cup of their liquor. Add the thyme and reserved oyster liquor to the pan and cook for 10 minutes. Add the oysters, bread crumbs and scallions and cook until the oysters are just cooked through, 3 to 5 minutes. Season with salt and pepper.

Step 4    

Spoon the filling evenly into the pastry shells and sprinkle each with 1 teaspoon of the cheese. Place the ramekins directly on a rack in the lower third of the oven and bake for about 25 minutes, or until the tops of the patties are golden and bubbling and the crusts are golden. To make sure the patties brown evenly, during baking move the front ramekins to the back of the oven and vice versa. Cool the patties slightly before serving or serve at room temperature. Pass the hot sauce separately.

Make Ahead

The patties can be kept at room temperature for up to 3 hours.

