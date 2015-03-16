Oyster Mushroom and Truffle Croquettes
Active Time
1 HR 15 MIN
Total Time
2 HR
Yield
Serves : 18
David Waltuck
April 2015

These fried croquettes feature a filling of sautéed oyster mushrooms suspended in a cheesy béchamel sauce. Slideshow: Sparkling Wines and Fried Foods

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons white truffle oil
  • 3/4 pound oyster mushrooms, trimmed and torn into large pieces
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 2 cups whole milk
  • 1 stick unsalted butter
  • 1 cup plus 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour
  • 1/4 cup finely grated Grana Padano cheese
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 cup plain dry breadcrumbs
  • Canola oil, for frying
  • Truffle salt, for sprinkling
  • Lemon wedges, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the olive oil with 1 teaspoon of the truffle oil. Add the mushrooms, season with salt and pepper and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and tender, 5 to 7 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Finely chop the mushrooms and transfer to a small bowl. Stir in the remaining 1/2 teaspoon of truffle oil.

Step 2    

In a small saucepan, bring the milk to a simmer. In a medium saucepan, melt the butter. Add 1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon of the flour and whisk until smooth. Cook over low heat, whisking frequently, for 5 minutes. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in the hot milk. Cook over low heat, whisking frequently, until the béchamel is very thick and smooth, about 20 minutes. Remove from the heat and fold in the mushrooms and cheese. Season with salt and pepper. Transfer the mixture to a bowl and press plastic wrap directly onto the surface. Refrigerate until firm, about 1 hour.

Step 3    

Spread the remaining 1/2 cup of flour in a shallow bowl. In another shallow bowl, whisk the eggs. Spread the breadcrumbs in a third shallow bowl. Roll the mushroom mixture into eighteen 1 1/2-inch balls. Dredge them in the flour, then coat with the egg and dredge in the breadcrumbs. Transfer to a plate.

Step 4    

In an enameled medium cast-iron casserole, heat 2 inches of canola oil to 350°. Line a large plate with paper towels. Working in 2 batches, fry the croquettes until golden brown, about 4 minutes. Transfer to the paper
towels to drain. Arrange on a platter and sprinkle with truffle salt. Serve with lemon wedges.

Make Ahead

The breaded croquettes can be refrigerated for 4 to 6 hours.

Suggested Pairing

Pair these creamy croquettes with a sparkling Crémant de Limoux from France's Languedoc.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up