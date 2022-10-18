Owamni Sweet Potatoes with Maple-Chile Crisp

Jump to recipe

Growing up, Sean Sherman's Thanksgiving feast at his grandparents' ranch on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota typically included brand-name stuffing and Jell-O molds, plus an occasional Lakota dish such as taniga (intestine soup). Nowadays, the founder and CEO of The Sioux Chef emphasizes Native American cuisine all year long. The original Indigenous diet is "hyperlocal, ultraseasonal, uber-healthy" and delicious, Sherman wrote in his James Beard Award–winning cookbook, The Sioux Chef's Indigenous Kitchen.

"We are not trying to re-create the past and what it looked like in 1491," Sherman told me. "We're attempting to bring this food into the modern day and into the future."

When it comes to Thanksgiving, his strategy for detaching the sanitized colonial mythology from the holiday (it wasn't a hunky-dory one-day event) is simple: Encourage people to explore native ingredients in their locality.

"We can look at the world through the Indigenous perspective, as our ancestors did, and understand how to utilize all the plants and animals around us better and really connect with where we have to be to make food taste like where we are," he said. This year, Sherman's nonprofit food lab will prepare Thanksgiving meal kits to help people celebrate Indigenous foods; he'll also work to get those foods into the hands of families in need.

Though fully capable of fancy tweezered dishes, Sherman shared a simple, splendid recipe for roasted sweet potatoes with chile crisp, which he serves at his Minneapolis restaurant, Owamni. Chiles are native to the Americas, so Sherman cleverly blended dried homegrown chiles with maple sugar to create a wonderful Indigenous take on the cult-favorite Chinese condiment. The result is so good that he's wagering you'll make it year-round.

For his Owamni Maple-Chile Crisp, Sherman blends dried chiles and bathes them in oil along with maple sugar, garlic, and scallions for a mouthwatering chile crisp. Explore chile characteristics and mix them, he suggests. If your dried chiles are brittle rather than leathery and pliable, skip the microwaving step. Easy to make and indigenous in spirit, this rich chile crisp peps up food just like the Sichuan version. Sherman lavishly drizzles it on roasted sweet potatoes. Eaten all over the world, sweet potatoes originated in Central and South America. Owamni in Minneapolis sources sweet potatoes from local tribes. Chef Sherman advises that you seek out what's freshest near you. Roasting time varies with variety and size. — Andrea Nguyen