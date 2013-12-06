Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Dried Cranberries

In a large saucepan, boil the oats in the water for 1 minute. Cover and let stand overnight at room temperature.

Step 2

The next day, uncover the oats and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the oatmeal is cooked and creamy but still a little bit chewy, about 10 minutes. Spoon the oatmeal into bowls. Top with the chopped almonds and dried cranberries and sweeten to taste with brown sugar or pure maple syrup.