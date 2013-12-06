Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Dried Cranberries

Many people miss out on the nutty flavor and nubby texture of oatmeal made with steel-cut oats because they assume it's too time-consuming to prepare. But if you soak the oats overnight, they cook in just 10 minutes. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes
How to Make It
In a large saucepan, boil the oats in the water for 1 minute. Cover and let stand overnight at room temperature.
The next day, uncover the oats and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the oatmeal is cooked and creamy but still a little bit chewy, about 10 minutes. Spoon the oatmeal into bowls. Top with the chopped almonds and dried cranberries and sweeten to taste with brown sugar or pure maple syrup.
Make Ahead
