Overnight Oatmeal with Almonds and Dried Cranberries
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
15 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Grace Parisi
December 2008

Many people miss out on the nutty flavor and nubby texture of oatmeal made with steel-cut oats because they assume it's too time-consuming to prepare. But if you soak the oats overnight, they cook in just 10 minutes. Slideshow: More Great Breakfast Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 cups steel-cut oats
  • 6 cups water
  • 1/4 cup chopped salted roasted almonds
  • 1/4 cup dried cranberries
  • Brown sugar or pure maple syrup, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large saucepan, boil the oats in the water for 1 minute. Cover and let stand overnight at room temperature.

Step 2    

The next day, uncover the oats and bring to a boil over high heat. Reduce the heat to low and simmer, stirring frequently, until the oatmeal is cooked and creamy but still a little bit chewy, about 10 minutes. Spoon the oatmeal into bowls. Top with the chopped almonds and dried cranberries and sweeten to taste with brown sugar or pure maple syrup.

Make Ahead

The prepared oatmeal can be refrigerated for up to 1 week. Rewarm in a microwave oven and thin with water if necessary before serving.

