Overnight Cheesecake

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 200°. Coat a 2-quart soufflé dish or 9-inch springform pan with cooking oil spray and dust with the crumbs (if necessary, spray and dust again to coat well).

Step 2 In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon, mix the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth, scraping as necessary. Mix in the eggs, brandy and vanilla until blended.

Step 3 Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 6 to 8 hours, or until the cake barely wiggles in the center. (The cake will firm up as it cools.) Transfer to a rack and cool in the pan for 1 hour.