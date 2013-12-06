Overnight Cheesecake
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 16
Andrew Schloss
June 1996

You can let this cake bake overnight. Because it bakes slowly at a low temperature, it never cracks, never dries out and needs no water bath.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • Cooking oil spray
  • 1/2 cup graham cracker crumbs
  • 2 pounds cream cheese, at room temperature
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 5 large eggs
  • 1/4 cup brandy
  • 2 tablespoons pure vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 200°. Coat a 2-quart soufflé dish or 9-inch springform pan with cooking oil spray and dust with the crumbs (if necessary, spray and dust again to coat well).

Step 2    

In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon, mix the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth, scraping as necessary. Mix in the eggs, brandy and vanilla until blended.

Step 3    

Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 6 to 8 hours, or until the cake barely wiggles in the center. (The cake will firm up as it cools.) Transfer to a rack and cool in the pan for 1 hour.

Step 4    

Cover the cake with wax paper, invert onto a plate, remove the pan and refrigerate upside down for at least 1 and up to 24 hours. Invert onto a platter. Cut the cake with a long sharp knife; dip it in warm water to prevent sticking.

Make Ahead

The cheesecake can be well wrapped and refrigerated for up to 4 days.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up