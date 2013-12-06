Overnight Cheesecake

You can let this cake bake overnight. Because it bakes slowly at a low temperature, it never cracks, never dries out and needs no water bath.Plus: More Dessert Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 200°. Coat a 2-quart soufflé dish or 9-inch springform pan with cooking oil spray and dust with the crumbs (if necessary, spray and dust again to coat well).
In a large bowl, using a wooden spoon, mix the cream cheese with the sugar until smooth, scraping as necessary. Mix in the eggs, brandy and vanilla until blended.
Pour the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 6 to 8 hours, or until the cake barely wiggles in the center. (The cake will firm up as it cools.) Transfer to a rack and cool in the pan for 1 hour.
Cover the cake with wax paper, invert onto a plate, remove the pan and refrigerate upside down for at least 1 and up to 24 hours. Invert onto a platter. Cut the cake with a long sharp knife; dip it in warm water to prevent sticking.
Make Ahead
