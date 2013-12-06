Oven-Fried Potatoes

In South America, fried potatoes are more than just a side dish; they are an integral part of many main dishes. For the recipes here, they are tossed with the Stir-Fried Beef and with the Scrambled Eggs with Chicken and Ham More Delicious, Quick Side Dishes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 450°. In a large bowl, cover the potatoes with cold water and let stand for 20 minutes.
Heat 2 large rimmed baking sheets in the oven for 5 minutes. Drain the potatoes and pat dry. Return the potatoes to a dry bowl, add the oil and toss to coat. Spread the potatoes on the hot baking sheets and bake for about 35 minutes, or until golden brown and crisp, stirring every 10 minutes. If the edges start to darken, stir more often. Season the potatoes with salt and serve.
