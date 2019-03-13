Oven-Fried Baby Artichokes 

How to Make It

Step 1 Stir together wine, 3 cups water, olive oil, thyme, bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon salt in a large saucepan. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, trim and discard top 1/2 inch from artichoke. Remove and discard dark outer leaves. Peel stem using a vegetable peeler or paring knife. Cut trimmed artichoke in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard fuzzy thistle. Place halved artichoke in wine mixture. Repeat process with remaining artichokes.

Step 2 Preheat oven to 500°F. Cover saucepan with parchment paper; bring wine mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until artichokes are just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain artichokes; pat dry, and set aside.

Step 3 Preheat oven to 500°F. Cover saucepan with parchment paper; bring wine mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until artichokes are just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain artichokes; pat dry, and set aside.

Step 4 Place artichokes on second prepared baking sheet. Add remaining 1/4 cup canola oil, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Arrange artichokes, cut sides up, on baking sheet. Bake at 500°F until browned, about 13 minutes. Flip artichokes; bake until crispy and very brown, about 8 minutes.