Oven-Fried Baby Artichokes 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
25 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

Chef Hillary Sterling of Vic’s in New York City shared her recipe for oven-fried artichokes which deliver all of the crispness of deep-fried with a fraction of the mess. Sterling likes to pair these with her Lemon-Caper Aioli. Baby artichokes can be found in well-stocked grocery stores; look for spring onions in Latin supermarkets.

Ingredients

  • 3 cups (24 ounces) dry white wine
  • 3 cups water 
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil 
  • 1/2 bunch fresh thyme (about 1/4 ounce) 
  • 3 bay leaves 
  • 2 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided 
  • 16 fresh baby artichokes (about 2 1/2 pounds) 
  • 7 tablespoons canola or grapeseed oil, divided, plus more for baking sheets
  • 16 spring onions (about 20 ounces), halved lengthwise 
  • 1 teaspoon black pepper, divided 
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice (from 1 lemon) 
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley 
  •  Lemon-Caper Aioli

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together wine, 3 cups water, olive oil, thyme, bay leaves, and 1 tablespoon salt in a large saucepan. Working with 1 artichoke at a time, trim and discard top 1/2 inch from artichoke. Remove and discard dark outer leaves. Peel stem using a vegetable peeler or paring knife. Cut trimmed artichoke in half lengthwise; scoop out and discard fuzzy thistle. Place halved artichoke in wine mixture. Repeat process with remaining artichokes.

Step 2    

Preheat oven to 500°F. Cover saucepan with parchment paper; bring wine mixture to a boil over medium-high. Reduce heat to medium-low; simmer until artichokes are just tender, about 20 minutes. Remove from heat; let stand 15 minutes. Drain artichokes; pat dry, and set aside.

Step 3    

Step 4    

Place artichokes on second prepared baking sheet. Add remaining 1/4 cup canola oil, remaining 2 teaspoons salt, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon pepper; toss to coat. Arrange artichokes, cut sides up, on baking sheet. Bake at 500°F until browned, about 13 minutes. Flip artichokes; bake until crispy and very brown, about 8 minutes.

Step 5    

Toss together onions, artichokes, and lemon juice in a large bowl. Sprinkle with parsley. Serve with aioli.

