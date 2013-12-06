Oven-Dried Zucchini

Drying not only concentrates the flavor of delicate summer squash, it gives it a more substantial texture too. It also makes the squash easier to store, since dried zucchini takes up less space. Every autumn chef Odessa Piper and her staff at L'Etoile dry large quantities to add to soups, pastas and egg dishes through the winter. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 250°. On a work surface, toss the zucchini with the salt. Divide the zucchini between 2 large colanders set in the sink. Set plates directly on the zucchini and weight them down with canned goods. Let the zucchini drain for 15 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water, then spread the zucchini on a triple layer of paper towels and blot the zucchini as dry as possible.
Lightly oil 2 large rimmed baking sheets. Spread the zucchini evenly in the pans and bake for 2 hours, stirring the zucchini a few times, or until it reduces in volume by two-thirds but is still moist. Let cool completely. Transfer 1- or 2-cup portions to sturdy plastic bags or airtight containers and freeze for up to 6 months; defrost before using.
