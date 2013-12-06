Oven-Dried Zucchini

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 250°. On a work surface, toss the zucchini with the salt. Divide the zucchini between 2 large colanders set in the sink. Set plates directly on the zucchini and weight them down with canned goods. Let the zucchini drain for 15 minutes. Squeeze out the excess water, then spread the zucchini on a triple layer of paper towels and blot the zucchini as dry as possible.