Oven-Baked Saffron Rice
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
1 HR
Yield
Serves : 8
Linton Hopkins
October 2014

Chef Linton Hopkins makes this perfectly fluffy rice with Carolina Gold, a Southern heirloom variety with a golden hue. Extra-long-grain white rice works in the recipe as well. Slideshow: Rice Pilaf Recipes

Ingredients

  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 medium onion, minced
  • 1 bay leaf
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground coriander
  • Small pinch of saffron threads
  • 2 cups Carolina Gold or Carolina extra-long-grain white rice
  • 1/2 cup dry white wine
  • 3 1/2 cups chicken stock or low-sodium broth

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large ovenproof saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion, bay leaf and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened but not browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the lemon juice, coriander and saffron and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderately high heat until nearly absorbed, about 3 minutes. Stir in the stock and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil.

Step 2    

Cover the saucepan and bake the rice for 20 minutes, until all of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender. Let stand for 15 minutes; fluff with a fork and serve.

