Oven-Baked Saffron Rice

Chef Linton Hopkins makes this perfectly fluffy rice with Carolina Gold, a Southern heirloom variety with a golden hue. Extra-long-grain white rice works in the recipe as well. Slideshow: Rice Pilaf Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 375°. In a large ovenproof saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion, bay leaf and a generous pinch of salt and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until the onion is softened but not browned, 5 to 7 minutes. Add the lemon juice, coriander and saffron and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the rice and cook, stirring, until translucent, about 3 minutes. Add the wine and simmer over moderately high heat until nearly absorbed, about 3 minutes. Stir in the stock and a generous pinch of salt and bring to a boil.
Cover the saucepan and bake the rice for 20 minutes, until all of the liquid is absorbed and the rice is tender. Let stand for 15 minutes; fluff with a fork and serve.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5