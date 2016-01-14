Oven-Baked Potatoes Hasselbacken
Magnus Nilsson
February 2016

This delightful potato recipe is named for the place it was invented during the 1950s, a Stockholm restaurant turned cooking school. The key is to baste the potatoes with butter before roasting them. Slideshow: More Potato Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 1/2 pounds small white potatoes, such as Yukon Golds, peeled
  • 4 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • Kosher salt
  • 2 tablespoons plain dry breadcrumbs

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. Using a sharp paring knife, slice each potato crosswise at 1/4-inch intervals, cutting straight down but not all the way through the potato. Transfer the potatoes to a large cast-iron skillet. 

Step 2    

Add the butter to the skillet and set over moderate heat; as the butter melts, spoon it over the potatoes. Season the potatoes with salt and transfer to the oven. Roast for about 40 minutes, basting occasionally, until golden and tender. Sprinkle the breadcrumbs over the potatoes and roast for 10 minutes longer, until golden and crisp. Serve hot.

