Oven-Baked Jerk Chicken

This version of the Jamaican-favorite jerk chicken gets its flavor from a spectrum of seasonings, including allspice, thyme, soy sauce and the legendarily hot ghost chile. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes
Preheat the oven to 425°. In a blender combine the onion, scallion, lime juice, ghost pepper, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme leaves, peppercorns, brown sugar and soy sauce and blend until smooth.
In an ovenproof baking dish, arrange the chicken thighs skin side up. Cover the chicken with the jerk sauce, working some of it underneath the chicken skin.
Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn on the broiler and move the chicken to the top rack. Broil the chicken until the top gets a little crispy and the internal temperature reaches 165°, about 5 minutes.
Author Name: Karen Robert
Review Body: Recipe indicates it "serves 2", but the amount of chicken (eight 6-oz. bone in thighs) seems to be an awfully large portion just for two people! Portion size should be 2 thighs per person at this weight, so recipe should read "serves 4". I would also question whether the amount of marinade/rub is sufficient to cover 8 thighs of this size.
Date Published: 2018-03-27