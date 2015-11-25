Oven-Baked Jerk Chicken

Author Name: Karen Robert

Review Body: Recipe indicates it "serves 2", but the amount of chicken (eight 6-oz. bone in thighs) seems to be an awfully large portion just for two people! Portion size should be 2 thighs per person at this weight, so recipe should read "serves 4". I would also question whether the amount of marinade/rub is sufficient to cover 8 thighs of this size.

Review Rating:

Date Published: 2018-03-27