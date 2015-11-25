Oven-Baked Jerk Chicken
© Kristen Stevens
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 2
Kristen Stevens
September 2014

This version of the Jamaican-favorite jerk chicken gets its flavor from a spectrum of seasonings, including allspice, thyme, soy sauce and the legendarily hot ghost chile. Slideshow: More Chicken Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 small onion
  • 1 scallion
  • Juice from 1 lime
  • 1 ghost pepper 
  • 1 teaspoon allspice
  • 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 1/2 teaspoon nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon black peppercorns
  • 1 packed tablespoon brown sugar 
  • 1/2 tablespoon soy sauce
  • Eight 6-ounce bone-in chicken thighs with skin

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 425°. In a blender combine the onion, scallion, lime juice, ghost pepper, allspice, cinnamon, nutmeg, thyme leaves, peppercorns, brown sugar and soy sauce and blend until smooth.

Step 2    

In an ovenproof baking dish, arrange the chicken thighs skin side up. Cover the chicken with the jerk sauce, working some of it underneath the chicken skin.

Step 3    

Bake the chicken in the preheated oven for 20 minutes. Turn on the broiler and move the chicken to the top rack. Broil the chicken until the top gets a little crispy and the internal temperature reaches 165°, about 5 minutes.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up