Osterei Eggplant and Cherry Tomatoes with Gorgonzola
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
N/A
Yield
Serves : 6
Jack Staub
August 2001

Osterei eggplants look lovely in the garden because they resemble large eggs. Plus: More Vegetable Recipes and Tips

Ingredients

  • 7 tablespoons olive oil
  • 2 garlic cloves, finely chopped
  • 3/4 pound Osterei eggplants, cut into 3/4-inch dice
  • 1/3 cup coarsely chopped basil
  • Salt and freshly ground pepper
  • 2 tablespoons balsamic vinegar
  • 3 cups Sungold cherry tomatoes, halved
  • 1/2 cup crumbled Gorgonzola cheese

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat 3 tablespoons of the olive oil in a large skillet. Add the garlic and cook over moderate heat until softened, about 1 minute. Add the eggplants and 2 tablespoons of the basil and season with salt and pepper. Cook over moderately high heat until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Cover and cook over very low heat, stirring, until the eggplants are tender, about 3 minutes longer. Remove from the heat and let cool.

Step 2    

In a medium bowl, whisk the vinegar with the remaining 4 tablespoons of olive oil. Add the eggplants, tomatoes, cheese and the remaining basil, season with salt and pepper, toss and serve.

