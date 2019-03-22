How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat the oven to 350°. Tie each veal shank once around the circumference so that it holds the bone and meat together in the center. Season the veal shanks with salt and pepper. In a shallow bowl, dredge the veal shanks in flour and pat off the excess.

Step 2 In a large, enameled cast-iron casserole over medium, heat the grapeseed oil until shimmering. Add the veal shanks and cook for about 5 minutes on each side until well-browned. Adjust the heat as needed to avoid burning the flour. Remove the shanks from the casserole and set aside.

Step 3 Add the carrots, celery, onion, and garlic to the same casserole and cook over medium-high heat for 2 to 3 minutes, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste and cook for 5 minutes. Deglaze the casserole with the red wine. Bring to a boil and cook for about 2 minutes, or until the wine is reduced by half. Stir in the veal stock and add the crushed tomatoes, thyme, rosemary, bay leaf, and parsley.

Step 4 Return the veal shanks to the casserole and bring to a boil over high heat. Once the liquid boils, cover, transfer to the oven, and cook for 2 to 2 1/2 hours, until the meat is fork tender and falling off the bones.

Step 5 Remove the herbs from the braising liquid and discard. Using a skimmer or large spoon, skim off any grease or foam that rises to the surface. Season with salt and pepper.