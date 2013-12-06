Orzo Pilaf with Feta and Dill
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Melissa Rubel Jacobson
May 2011

   Top 10 Fast Sides  

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1 small onion, cut into 1/4-inch dice
  • 1 cup orzo
  • 2 cups low-sodium chicken broth
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground pepper
  • Crumbled feta cheese
  • Chopped dill

How to Make It

Step

In a large saucepan, melt the butter. Add the onion and cook over moderately high heat until tender, about 4 minutes. Add the orzo and cook, stirring frequently, until lightly toasted, about 3 minutes. Add the chicken broth and 1 teaspoon of salt and bring to a simmer. Cover and cook over low heat until the orzo is tender, about 18 minutes. Fold in feta and dill, season with salt and pepper and serve.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up