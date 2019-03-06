Oriole’s G&T Tisane
Victor Protasio
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
8 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 8
Julia Momose
January 2019

At Chicago restaurant Oriole, this chilled tisane is called Wholesome. Purchase osmanthus flowers from amazon.com.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons juniper berries
  • 2 tablespoons coriander seeds
  • 1 tablespoon osmanthus flowers
  • 2 teaspoons Szechuan peppercorns
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon white peppercorns
  • 1 teaspoon yellow mustard seeds
  • 2 cups water
  • 1/3 cup granulated sugar
  • Club soda (preferably Fever-Tree)
  • Bitter lemon soda (preferably Fever-Tree)
  • Rosemary sprigs, edible owers, and lemon and lime peel twists, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Toast juniper berries, coriander seeds, osmanthus flowers, Szechuan pepper- corns, white peppercorns, and mustard seeds in a medium skillet over medium- low until fragrant, about 3 minutes. Let cool slightly. Transfer mixture to a mortar and pestle or spice grinder, and grind to a powder. Return spice mixture to skillet, and add 2 cups water. Bring to a boil over medium, and reduce heat to a simmer. Cook 10 minutes.

Step 2    

Pour mixture through a fine wire-mesh strainer into a heatproof measuring cup. Discard solids. Whisk sugar into tisane tonic. Let cool slightly. Cover with plastic wrap, and chill overnight.

Step 3    

To serve, fill a wine glass with ice, top with 1 1/2 ounces tisane tonic, a splash of club soda, and a splash of bitter lemon soda. Garnish with rosemary, edible flowers, and lemon and lime peel twists.

Make Ahead

Store tisane tonic in an airtight container in the refrigerator up to 1 week.

