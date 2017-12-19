Original Egg Rolls 

How to Make It

Step 1 Make the crêpes Heat a 9-inch nonstick skillet over moderately high heat. Brush the skillet lightly with vegetable oil, then add 1/3 cup of the eggs, swirling the pan to coat evenly. Cook until light brown on the bottom and just set, 1 to 2 minutes. Transfer the crêpe to a plate and cover loosely to keep warm. Repeat with the remaining eggs, stacking the crêpes as they’re done, to form 6 total.

Step 2 Make the filling In a small bowl, cover the dried shiitake mushrooms with boiling water and let stand until softened, about 20 minutes. Drain well and thinly slice.

Step 3 In a small bowl, whisk the soy sauce with 1 tablespoon of the cornstarch, the wine, sesame oil, and 1/4 teaspoon of the sugar. In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of vegetable oil until shimmering. Add the shiitakes, bamboo shoots, button mushrooms, baby corn, celery, water chestnuts, carrot, and garlic. Stir-fry over moderately high heat until the vegetables are softened, about 8 minutes. Add the soy sauce mixture and cook until thickened, about 2 minutes. Scrape into a medium bowl, stir in the chicken, and season with salt and white pepper. Let cool completely, then refrigerate until chilled, about 30 minutes.

Step 4 In a small bowl, whisk the remaining 1 tablespoon of cornstarch with 1 tablespoon of water. Place 1 crêpe on a work surface and spoon one-sixth of the filling onto one end. Roll up the crêpe into a neat bundle, folding in the sides. Dab the edges of the egg roll with cornstarch slurry to seal. Repeat with the remaining crêpes and filling to form 6 egg rolls.