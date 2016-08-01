Oregano-Scented Lamb Shoulder Chops with Tomatoes and Olives

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the oregano and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Rub the lamb with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Add to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add the tomatoes and olives and cook, stirring, until they start to soften and the lamb is medium-rare within, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and scatter potato chips around the lamb. Spoon the pan juices over the meat and serve.