Oregano-Scented Lamb Shoulder Chops with Tomatoes and Olives
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Trattoria Al Cacciatore
September 2016

At the avant-garde restaurant Trattoria Al Cacciatore in Friuli, this lamb is served in a sealed jar to maximize the aromas. The version here requires just 30 minutes in a skillet; the potato chip garnish adds a wonderful crunch. Slideshow: More Lamb Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
  • 1 tablespoon oregano leaves
  • Four 10-ounce meaty lamb shoulder chops
  • Kosher salt
  • Pepper
  • 1 1/2 cups cherry tomatoes (8 ounces), halved
  • 1/2 cup pitted kalamata olives, halved
  • Thick-cut potato chips, for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a large nonstick skillet, heat 1 tablespoon of the olive oil. Add the oregano and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until fragrant, 1 minute. Rub the lamb with the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and season with salt and pepper. Add to the skillet and cook over moderately high heat, turning once, until golden brown, 3 to 4 minutes per side. Add the tomatoes and olives and cook, stirring, until they start to soften and the lamb is medium-rare within, about 2 minutes longer. Transfer to plates and scatter potato chips around the lamb. Spoon the pan juices over the meat and serve.

Suggested Pairing

Spice-laden red.

