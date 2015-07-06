Oregano Cobbler
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
5 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 1
Alba Huerta

Alba Huerta adds fresh oregano to give a savory edge to this cobbler made with pisco, a South American brandy. “Oregano has such a big flavor, you have to tell people up front it’s in the cocktail. It can’t be a surprise,” she says. Slideshow: Beautiful Cocktails

Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015

Ingredients

  • 3 oregano sprigs
  • 1/2 ounce Simple Syrup
  • 1 1/2 ounces Italian bianco vermouth, such as Carpano
  • 1 ounce pisco
  • 1/4 ounce fino sherry
  • 1/4 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • Ice cubes, plus cracked ice for serving

How to Make It

Step

In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 of the oregano sprigs with the Simple Syrup. Add the vermouth, pisco, sherry and lemon juice. Fill the shaker  with ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, cracked-ice-filled highball glass and garnish with the remaining oregano sprig.

