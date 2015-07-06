Oregano Cobbler

Alba Huerta adds fresh oregano to give a savory edge to this cobbler made with pisco, a South American brandy. “Oregano has such a big flavor, you have to tell people up front it’s in the cocktail. It can’t be a surprise,” she says.
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, muddle 2 of the oregano sprigs with the Simple Syrup. Add the vermouth, pisco, sherry and lemon juice. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Fine-strain into a chilled, cracked-ice-filled highball glass and garnish with the remaining oregano sprig.
