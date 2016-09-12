Orecchiette with Sweet Sausage and Escarole 

How to Make It

Step 1 In a large enameled cast-iron casserole, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, stirring, until browned, 5 minutes; transfer to a plate. Add the fennel, half of the onions and the smashed garlic to the casserole and season with salt and black pepper. Cook, stirring, until the vegetables are golden and softened, about 10 minutes. Add the sausage, red wine, tomatoes and 2 cups of water and bring to a simmer. Cook over low heat until the sauce is thickened, 45 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, in a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons of the olive oil. Add the remaining chopped onions and cook over moderate heat, stirring occasionally, until golden and softened, about 10 minutes. Add the chopped escarole in batches, stirring until each batch is wilted before adding more. Add 1 tablespoon of the olive oil and the minced garlic and cook, stirring, until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the white wine and a pinch of crushed red pepper and season with salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the escarole is tender, about 40 minutes. Stir the escarole mixture into the sausage ragù.