Orecchiette with Summer Squash, Mint and Goat Cheese

Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Boston’s Coppa toils for hours making his own orecchiette but admits that high-quality store-bought brands are a fine substitute. Here he stirs pasta and thinly sliced squash with a rich sauce of fresh goat cheese and brown butter that comes together in under 10 minutes. In the colder months, you can substitute winter squash for the zucchini and yellow squash. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.