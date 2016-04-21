Orecchiette with Summer Squash, Mint and Goat Cheese

Chef Jamie Bissonnette of Boston’s Coppa toils for hours making his own orecchiette but admits that high-quality store-bought brands are a fine substitute. Here he stirs pasta and thinly sliced squash with a rich sauce of fresh goat cheese and brown butter that comes together in under 10 minutes. In the colder months, you can substitute winter squash for the zucchini and yellow squash. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes Recipe from Food & Wine Chefs' Easy Weeknight Dinners.
How to Make It
In a large pot of salted boiling water, cook the pasta until just al dente. Transfer 1 1/2 cups of the pasta cooking water to a small bowl and stir in the goat cheese until smooth. Drain the pasta.
Meanwhile, in a large, deep skillet, cook the stick of butter over moderately high heat until it turns brown and smells like roasted nuts, about 5 minutes. Add the garlic and cook, stirring, until lightly browned. Add the squash, season with salt and pepper and cook, stirring occasionally, for 1 minute, until just tender.
Add the pasta, goat cheese sauce, mint and the remaining 2 tablespoons of butter to the skillet. Reduce the heat to moderately low and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Season with salt and pepper and transfer to a bowl. Drizzle with the olive oil and serve.
