Orecchiette with Sausage, Chickpeas and Mint
© Andrew Purcell
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Justin Chapple
May 2015

F&W’s Justin Chapple gives his pasta with sausage a twist by adding chickpeas and mint and finishing the dish with a dollop of yogurt. Slideshow: More Pasta Recipes

Ingredients

  • 1 pound orecchiette
  • 1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • 3/4 pound loose sweet Italian sausage
  • 1 large red onion, thinly sliced
  • One 15-ounce can chickpeas, rinsed and drained
  • 1 cup small mint leaves
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Plain yogurt, for serving

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a pot of salted boiling water, cook the orecchiette until al dente. Drain, reserving 3/4 cup of the cooking water.

Step 2    

Wipe out the pot and heat the olive oil in it. Add the sausage and cook over moderate heat, breaking up the meat with a wooden spoon, until browned and nearly cooked through,
7 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add the chickpeas, orecchiette and reserved cooking water and toss over moderate heat until the pasta is hot and coated in a light sauce, about 2 minutes. Stir in the mint and lemon juice and season with salt and pepper. Spoon the pasta into bowls and serve with yogurt.

Suggested Pairing

Pair this pasta dish with a spice-inflected Barbera d’Alba.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up