Orecchiette with Broccolini, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Gorgonzola Sauce

How to Make It

Step 1 Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring once or twice until al dente, about 7-8 minutes. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water and set aside.

Step 2 Add the milk, mascarpone, and Gorgonzola cheese to a heavy bottomed saucepan, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring until the cheese melts, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.

Step 3 Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes and cook until the garlic is soft and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the broccolini, season with chili flakes and cook until bright green and tender, about 4 minutes.