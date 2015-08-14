Orecchiette with Broccolini, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, and Gorgonzola Sauce

Mild and creamy mascarpone and tangy gorgonzola cheese make for a very smooth and decadent white sauce. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes
How to Make It
Bring a large saucepan of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook, stirring once or twice until al dente, about 7-8 minutes. Drain and reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water and set aside.
Add the milk, mascarpone, and Gorgonzola cheese to a heavy bottomed saucepan, season with salt and pepper, and bring to a gentle simmer, stirring until the cheese melts, about 6 to 7 minutes. Remove from the heat and set aside.
Heat the olive oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add the garlic and sun-dried tomatoes and cook until the garlic is soft and lightly browned, about 2 minutes. Add the broccolini, season with chili flakes and cook until bright green and tender, about 4 minutes.
Add the pasta in with the broccolini. Pour the reserved cooking water and warm Gorgonzola sauce into the pan and toss well to coat. Heat for about 4 minutes, then add in the parmesan cheese and stir to combine. Season the pasta with salt and pepper to taste, transfer to plates and serve right away.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5