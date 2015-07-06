Orchard Mai Tai

© Lucas Allen
“I love mai tais,” says Chris Lowder of the NoMad in New York City. “They’re so delicious if you make them correctly but terrible if you don’t have the right ingredients.” He creates this spiced autumnal version with apple brandy and Cognac.
Slideshow: Fall Cocktails
Recipe from Food & Wine Cocktails 2015
How to Make It
Step
In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnish. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled double rocks glass, top with more crushed ice and garnish with the apple slices.
You May Like
Aggregate Rating value: 0
Review Count: 0
Worst Rating: 0
Best Rating: 5