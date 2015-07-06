Orchard Mai Tai
“I love mai tais,” says Chris Lowder of the NoMad in New York City. “They’re so delicious if you make them correctly but terrible if you don’t have the right ingredients.” He creates this spiced autumnal version with apple brandy and Cognac.  Slideshow: Fall Cocktails

  • 1 1/4 ounces bonded apple brandy
  • 1 ounce overproof Cognac, preferably Pierre Ferrand 1840
  • 3/4 ounce orgeat (almond-flavored syrup)
  • 1/2 ounce fresh lemon juice
  • 1 teaspoon St. Elizabeth allspice dram (rum-based allspice liqueur)
  • 1/2 teaspoon Rich Simple Syrup
  • 1/2 teaspoon fresh ginger juice (from a 1/2-inch piece of grated ginger pressed through a fine strainer)
  • Ice cubes, plus crushed ice for serving
  • 3 thin red apple slices, for garnish

In a cocktail shaker, combine all of the ingredients except the ice and garnish. Fill the shaker with ice cubes and shake well. Strain into a chilled, crushed-ice-filled double rocks glass, top with more crushed ice and garnish with the apple slices.

