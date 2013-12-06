Oranges in Champagne Syrup
Michel Benasra
September 1997

Ingredients

  • 3 tablespoons sugar
  • 1 tablespoon plus 1 teaspoon honey
  • 10 medium navel oranges
  • 11/4 cups Champagne or sparkling wine (about half of a 750 ml bottle)
  • Mint leaves, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Using a small sharp knife, peel the oranges, removing all of the bitter white pith. Working over a large glass dish, cut between the membranes to release the orange sections. Arrange them in the dish and add any accumulated orange juice.

Step 2    

In a medium saucepan, combine the sugar, honey and 2 cups of water and bring to a boil over high heat, stirring until the sugar is dissolved. Pour the hot syrup over the oranges and let cool. Refrigerate until chilled, about 3 hours.

Step 3    

Spoon the oranges and syrup into 10 shallow soup plates. Pour 2 tablespoons of the Champagne into each bowl, garnish with mint leaves and serve.

