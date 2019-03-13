Orange Torta

How to Make It

Step 1 Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 10 cavities of 2 (6-cavity) mini fluted tube cake pans (such as Wilton) with baking spray; set aside. Process drained orange pieces, orange juice, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Set aside.

Step 2 Beat egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

Step 3 Place egg yolks and remaining 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar in stand mixer bowl. Beat on high speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 2 minutes. Gently stir egg yolk mixture, orange mixture, and salt into egg white mixture. Gently fold in almond flour.

Step 4 Spoon batter evenly into the 10 prepared pan molds (about 3/4 cup per mold). Tap pans gently on counter to release any air bubbles.