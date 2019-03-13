Orange Torta
Christopher Testani
Active Time
20 MIN
Total Time
45 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

Almond flour keeps these dairy-free, gluten-free cakes from chef Hillary Sterling extra moist and flavorful, while the inclusion of lemon and orange juice, plus leftover pieces from Sterling’s Orange Mostarda gives the desserts a delicious citrusy scent. To prepare this recipe in a 12-cup Bundt pan, reduce the oven temperature to 325°F. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 20 minutes, loosely covering with aluminum foil to prevent excess browning.

Ingredients

  • Baking spray
  • 1 cup drained orange pieces from Orange Mostarda, plus liquid for drizzling
  • 6 tablespoons fresh orange juice
  • 3 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 6 large eggs, separated
  • 1 cup plus 2 tablespoons granulated sugar, divided
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 cups almond flour (about 7 ounces), sifted
  • Almond gelato or non-dairy frozen dessert, for serving
  • Chopped toasted almonds, for garnish

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 10 cavities of 2 (6-cavity) mini fluted tube cake pans (such as Wilton) with baking spray; set aside. Process drained orange pieces, orange juice, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Set aside.

Step 2    

Beat egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.

Step 3    

Place egg yolks and remaining 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar in stand mixer bowl. Beat on high speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 2 minutes. Gently stir egg yolk mixture, orange mixture, and salt into egg white mixture. Gently fold in almond flour.

Step 4    

Spoon batter evenly into the 10 prepared pan molds (about 3/4 cup per mold). Tap pans gently on counter to release any air bubbles.

Step 5    

Bake in preheated oven until cakes are golden brown and edges pull away from sides, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pans 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Serve cakes with almond gelato; drizzle with mostarda liquid, and garnish with chopped toasted almonds.

