Orange Torta

Almond flour keeps these dairy-free, gluten-free cakes from chef Hillary Sterling extra moist and flavorful, while the inclusion of lemon and orange juice, plus leftover pieces from Sterling’s Orange Mostarda gives the desserts a delicious citrusy scent. To prepare this recipe in a 12-cup Bundt pan, reduce the oven temperature to 325°F. Bake until a wooden pick inserted in the center comes out clean, about 1 hour and 20 minutes, loosely covering with aluminum foil to prevent excess browning.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Coat 10 cavities of 2 (6-cavity) mini fluted tube cake pans (such as Wilton) with baking spray; set aside. Process drained orange pieces, orange juice, and lemon juice in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes, stopping to scrape down sides as needed. Set aside.
Beat egg whites in a stand mixer fitted with the whisk attachment on high speed until foamy, about 2 minutes. Gradually add 1/2 cup sugar, beating until stiff peaks form, 3 to 5 minutes. Transfer mixture to a large bowl.
Place egg yolks and remaining 1/2 cup plus 2 tablespoons sugar in stand mixer bowl. Beat on high speed until pale yellow and creamy, about 2 minutes. Gently stir egg yolk mixture, orange mixture, and salt into egg white mixture. Gently fold in almond flour.
Spoon batter evenly into the 10 prepared pan molds (about 3/4 cup per mold). Tap pans gently on counter to release any air bubbles.
Bake in preheated oven until cakes are golden brown and edges pull away from sides, 22 to 25 minutes. Let cool in pans 10 minutes. Invert cakes onto a wire rack; let cool completely, about 20 minutes. Serve cakes with almond gelato; drizzle with mostarda liquid, and garnish with chopped toasted almonds.