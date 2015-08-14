Orange-Tomato Sauce Broccolini

Heat a large skillet over medium-heat; add the olive oil and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute until soft and lightly browned.

Step 2

Add the crushed tomatoes, orange juice, chili flakes and salt to the pan and bring to a boil, about 3 minutes. Lower the heat to a simmer and add the broccolini spears, cook until tender and bright green, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange zest, parmesan, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with toasted pine nuts and drizzle lightly with olive oil before serving.