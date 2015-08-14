Orange-Tomato Sauce Broccolini
© Sarah Bolla
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
20 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Sarah Bolla
March 2013

With the addition of freshly squeezed orange juice added to a quick garlicky tomato sauce, the flavors of a simple and hearty bunch of sautéed broccoli can be brightened. This preparation would work well with a variety of vegetables. Slideshow: More Broccoli Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for drizzling
  • 2 large garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • One 14-ounce can crushed tomatoes
  • 1/2 cup freshly squeezed orange juice plus zest from 1 orange
  • 1/2 teaspoon red chili pepper flakes  
  • 3/4 teaspoon Kosher salt
  • Freshly ground black pepper 
  • 1 pound broccolini, ends trimmed 
  • 2 ounces freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano (about 1/2 cup)
  • 1/4 cup toasted pine nuts

How to Make It

Step 1    

Heat a large skillet over medium-heat; add the olive oil and then stir in the garlic. Cook for 1 minute until soft and lightly browned.

Step 2    

Add the crushed tomatoes, orange juice, chili flakes and salt to the pan and bring to a boil, about 3 minutes. Lower the heat to a simmer and add the broccolini spears, cook until tender and bright green, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the orange zest, parmesan, and season with salt and pepper to taste. Sprinkle with toasted pine nuts and drizzle lightly with olive oil before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up