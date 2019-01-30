Orange Soufflé Coffee Cake
Victor Protasio
Active Time
15 MIN
Total Time
55 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Ruth Reichl

I'm a butter person; a world without butter would be a very dreary place. But my family loves coffee cake for breakfast, and one day it hit me that the butter and sour cream cake I routinely baked for them was a remarkably rich way to start the day. So I decided to come up with a cake that was both light and satisfying.

I began with oranges and then added eggs. Instead of butter I used grapeseed oil, which I love for its neutral flavor. You could also use a fruity olive oil, which will give you a cake with a vaguely Spanish accent. I think of this as orange juice and eggs rolled into a single dish and puffed up with hot air. I think it’s a perfect way to start the day.

What I like most is its sheer simplicity; this cake is about as basic—and easy— as they come. But one word of warning: don't open the oven too early. This cake will fall if provoked.

Ingredients

  • 2 oranges
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 1/2 cups granulated sugar
  • 1/2 cup grapeseed or olive oil
  • 2 cups cake flour
  • 4 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat oven to 350°F. Grease and flour a tube or Bundt pan.

Step 2    

Gently zest the oranges (about 2 tablespoons). Squeeze 1 orange—or more if you've got stingy oranges—to equal 1/2 cup juice.

Step 3    

Beat eggs and sugar in a stand mixer on medium-high speed until mixture is fluffy and thick, about 5 minutes. Slowly beat in oil. Sprinkle in orange zest. Leave mixer running.

Step 4    

Meanwhile, whisk together flour, baking powder, and salt. Reduce mixer speed to low; gradually add flour mixture to wet ingredients. Gently stir in vanilla and 1/2 cup orange juice until batter is smooth.

Step 5    

Pour batter into prepared cake pan; bake until a cake tester comes out clean, about 40 minutes.

