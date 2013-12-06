Orange-Scented Dark Rum and Dubonnet Aperitif

To re-create the "orange essence" in Paul Child's holiday cocktail, F&W's Daniel Gritzer combined orange flower water, orange bitters and an orange twist. Slideshow: Great Aperitifs
How to Make It
Step
Fill a rocks glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, stir the rum, Dubonnet, vermouth, orange flower water and orange bitters. Pour into the glass. Pinch the twist over the drink, rub it around the rim and add it to the cocktail.
