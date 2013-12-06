Orange-Scented Dark Rum and Dubonnet Aperitif
Daniel Gritzer
December 2013

To re-create the "orange essence" in Paul Child's holiday cocktail, F&W's Daniel Gritzer combined orange flower water, orange bitters and an orange twist. Slideshow: Great Aperitifs

  • Ice
  • 2 ounces dark rum
  • 1 ounce Dubonnet
  • 3/4 ounce dry French vermouth, such as Dolin de Chambéry
  • 3 drops of orange flower water
  • Dash of orange bitters
  • Orange twist

Fill a rocks glass with ice. In a cocktail shaker, stir the rum, Dubonnet, vermouth, orange flower water and orange bitters. Pour into the glass. Pinch the twist over the drink, rub it around the rim and add it to the cocktail.

