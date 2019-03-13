Orange Mostarda 
Christopher Testani
Active Time
1 HR 40 MIN
Total Time
10 HR 40 MIN
Yield
Serves : 10
Hillary Sterling
April 2019

Mostarda, a long-cooked savory condiment from northern Italy, is a cousin of jam but with so many more applications. This version from Vic’s chef Hillary Sterling features long-simmered orange rinds, which yield a super-jammy texture. As a bonus, if you like, you can use the orange pieces in this recipe in Sterling’s Orange Torta.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound Cara Cara oranges (about 2 oranges), unpeeled, cut into 8 wedges each
  • 3 cups granulated sugar, divided 
  • 1 1/2 cups water, divided 
  • 1 tablespoon mustard seeds 
  • 1 tablespoon fennel seeds 
  • 1/2 bunch fresh thyme (about 1/4 ounce), tied with kitchen twine 
  • 5 bay leaves 

How to Make It

Step 1    

Stir together orange wedges, 2 cups sugar, and 1/2 cup water in a medium bowl until combined. Cover and let stand at room temperature 8 hours or overnight.

Step 2    

Transfer orange mixture to a medium saucepan. Add mustard seeds, fennel seeds, thyme bundle, bay leaves, remaining 1 cup sugar, and remaining 1 cup water; stir to combine. Bring to a boil over medium-high. Boil, stirring occasionally, until liquid becomes syrupy and orange wedges become translucent, about 1 hour and 30 minutes. Remove from heat; let cool completely, about 1 hour. Remove and discard thyme bundle and bay leaves. Store, covered, in refrigerator up to 2 weeks.

