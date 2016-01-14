Orange-Chicken Stir-Fry
Active Time
10 MIN
Total Time
25 MIN
Yield
Serves : 4
Scott Hocker
February 2016

The finer the zest the better in this fast recipe. Use the smallest holes of a box grater, or zest into bigger strips then chop with a knife.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1 tablespoon dry sherry or Chinese cooking wine
  • 1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast, cut into 1/8-inch thick and 1-inch wide slices
  • 2 tablespoons peanut oil
  • 1/2 bunch scallions, thinly sliced into rings
  • Salt
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped garlic
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons finely chopped ginger
  • 1 orange, finely zested
  • 1 teaspoon sesame oil

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large bowl, mix together the soy sauce and sherry. Add the chicken and stir to coat. Marinate for at least 15 minutes.

Step 2    

Heat a flat-bottomed wok or large skillet over high heat until almost smoking. Add the oil to the pan and swirl to coat the pan. Immediately add the scallions and a large pinch of salt. Cook, stirring constantly, until the scallions wilt and smell fragrant, about 30 seconds. Add the garlic and ginger and stir constantly for 10 seconds. Add the chicken and any leftover marinade and cook, stirring constantly, until the chicken is cooked through, about 1 minute. Turn off the heat and add the orange zest and sesame oil. Stir then serve.

