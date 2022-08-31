Orange-Cardamom Morning Buns

Cook butter, honey, orange zest, cinnamon, and cardamom in a small saucepan over medium, stirring often, until butter is melted, about 3 minutes. Remove pan from heat; stir mixture until smooth. Let cool slightly, about 15 minutes.

Brush half of the Filling over surface of Dough. Starting with long edge nearest to you, roll Dough up into a log, using a bench scraper to help move the Dough if necessary (Dough will be soft and somewhat sticky). Using a sharp serrated knife, cut Dough evenly into 12 pieces (about 1 1/4 inches wide). Transfer each piece of Dough to prepared baking dish. Cover baking dish with plastic wrap, and let buns rise until puffy and almost doubled in size, 45 minutes to 1 hour. Meanwhile, preheat oven to 375°F.