Orange-Blueberry Salad With Arugula and Tarragon
Serves : 6 to 8
Bob Chambers
June 1993

With sweet-tart fruit, peppery arugula and tangy dressing, this salad is delicious with grilled duck, quail or squab.  Terrific Green Salads

Ingredients

  • 8 navel oranges
  • 2 tablespoons sugar
  • 2 teaspoons Dijon mustard
  • 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground pepper
  • 2 teaspoons arrowroot dissolved in 1/4 cup cold water
  • 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh tarragon
  • 1 pint blueberries, rinsed and dried
  • 1 pound arugula, large stems discarded

How to Make It

Step 1    

Squeeze the juice from 2 of the oranges into a strainer set over a small nonreactive saucepan. Add the sugar, mustard and pepper to the pan and bring to a boil over high heat. Whisk in the dissolved arrowroot and stir over the heat just until thickened. Transfer the dressing to a small bowl and chill over ice until cool. Stir in the tarragon.

Step 2    

Meanwhile, using a sharp knife, peel the 6 remaining oranges. making sure to remove all the bitter white pith. Quarter the oranges lengthwise, then slice them crosswise 1/4 inch thick. Place in a medium bowl and add the blueberries. Stir in the dressing.

Step 3    

Arrange the arugula on a serving platter, mound the fruit in the center and serve.

