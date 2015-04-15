Orange-and-Olive Oil Cake

This tender cake from Crete gets its flavor from a combination of orange juice, grated orange zest and olive oil. “In Crete, we often reinvent dishes with olive oil instead of butter,” says Danai Kindeli, who makes the cake at the Metohi Kindelis guesthouse. “It’s an effort to eat more healthfully and make the most of ingredients we have right here.” Slideshow: More Greek Desserts