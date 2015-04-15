Orange-and-Olive Oil Cake
Active Time
30 MIN
Total Time
1 HR 20 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes one 10-inch cake
Danai Kindel
May 2015

This tender cake from Crete gets its flavor from a combination of orange juice, grated orange zest and olive oil. “In Crete, we often reinvent dishes with olive oil instead of butter,” says Danai Kindeli, who makes the cake at the Metohi Kindelis guesthouse. “It’s an effort to eat more healthfully and make the most of ingredients we have right here.” Slideshow: More Greek Desserts

Ingredients

  • Unsalted butter, for greasing
  • 2 cups self-rising flour, plus more for dusting
  • 4 large eggs
  • 1 cup granulated sugar
  • 2 tablespoons finely grated orange zest
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup fresh orange juice
  • 1 cup extra-virgin olive oil
  • Confectioners' sugar, for dusting

How to Make It

Step 1    

Preheat the oven to 350°. Line the bottom of a 10-inch cake pan with parchment paper. Butter the paper and the side  of the pan and dust with flour.

Step 2    

In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, orange zest and salt. In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice and olive oil. At low speed, gradually beat the orange juice mixture into the egg mixture. Beat in the 2 cups of flour in 3 additions until a smooth batter forms.

Step 3    

Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the cake is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely; unmold and discard the paper. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.

Make Ahead

The cake can be stored in an airtight container for 2 days; dust with confectioners’ sugar before serving.

You May Like

Read More

DELICIOUS DEAL

12 ISSUES FOR JUST $12
Subscribe & Save

Sign Up for Our Newsletter

Keeping you in the know on all the latest & greatest food and travel news, and other special offers.
Sign up