Orange-and-Olive Oil Cake

This tender cake from Crete gets its flavor from a combination of orange juice, grated orange zest and olive oil. “In Crete, we often reinvent dishes with olive oil instead of butter,” says Danai Kindeli, who makes the cake at the Metohi Kindelis guesthouse. “It’s an effort to eat more healthfully and make the most of ingredients we have right here.” Slideshow: More Greek Desserts
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Line the bottom of a 10-inch cake pan with parchment paper. Butter the paper and the side of the pan and dust with flour.
In a large bowl, using an electric mixer, beat the eggs with the granulated sugar, orange zest and salt. In a medium bowl, combine the orange juice and olive oil. At low speed, gradually beat the orange juice mixture into the egg mixture. Beat in the 2 cups of flour in 3 additions until a smooth batter forms.
Scrape the batter into the prepared pan and bake for 45 to 50 minutes, until the cake is golden and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean. Let the cake cool completely; unmold and discard the paper. Dust with confectioners’ sugar and serve.
Make Ahead
