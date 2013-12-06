Open-Faced Buckwheat Crêpes with Grilled Eggplant and Mâche
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
September 2010

The grilled eggplant can be prepared ahead and refrigerated overnight. Just bring it to room temperature before using. Slideshow: More Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • 2 large eggplants, thinly sliced lengthwise
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for brushing
  • Sea salt
  • 2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice
  • 1 tablespoon finely chopped mint
  • 2 tablespoons capers, coarsely chopped
  • 5 ounces mâche

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Brush each piece of eggplant on both sides with olive oil and season with salt. Grill over high heat, turning once, until soft, about 2 minutes per side.

Step 3    

In a small bowl, whisk the lemon juice with the mint, capers and the 2 tablespoons of olive oil.

Step 4    

Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 5    

Top the crêpes with the eggplant and the mâche. Drizzle with the lemon-herb sauce and serve.

