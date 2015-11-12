Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches

Step 1

Preheat the oven to 350°. Pour 1 tablespoon of water into each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each cup and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to a plate.