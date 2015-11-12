Open-Face Egg and Griddled Ham Breakfast Sandwiches

F&W’s Justin Chapple poaches a dozen eggs at once in a muffin pan in the oven, making his cute and tasty breakfast sliders extraordinarily easy to prepare for entertaining. Slideshow: More Egg Recipes
How to Make It
Preheat the oven to 350°. Pour 1 tablespoon of water into each cup of a 12-cup muffin tin. Crack an egg into each cup and season with salt and pepper. Bake the eggs for 13 to 15 minutes, until the whites are just firm and the yolks are still runny. Using a slotted spoon, immediately transfer the eggs to a plate.
Meanwhile, in a medium skillet, cook the ham over moderate heat, turning, until hot, about 2 minutes. In a small bowl, toss the herbs with the lemon juice and season with salt and pepper.
Arrange the split buns cut side up on a platter. Top with the ham, eggs and herbs. Serve open-face.
Review Body: Getting the yokes cooked, but runny is one of the hardest things for eggs. Any suggestions on how to do it?
Date Published: 2016-08-12