Open-Face Cheese Toasts with Broccoli Rabe Relish
© John Kernick
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : 6
Stephanie Izard
June 2015

Chef Stephanie Izard loves topping cheese toasts with her tangy, slightly bitter broccoli rabe relish. Slideshow: More Grilled Appetizer Recipes

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons canola oil, plus more for brushing
  • 1/2 pound broccoli rabe, trimmed and cut into 3/4-inch pieces
  • 1 cup thinly sliced red onion
  • 2 tablespoons Asian fish sauce
  • 2 tablespoons malt vinegar
  • Salt
  • Pepper
  • Six 1/2-inch-thick slices cut from a sourdough boule
  • 1/2 pound sharp cheddar cheese, sliced

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a large skillet, heat the 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the broccoli rabe and cook over high heat, tossing, until just starting to wilt, about 2 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes longer. Stir in the fish sauce and vinegar and season with salt and pepper. Let cool slightly.

Step 2    

Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. Lightly brush both sides of the bread with oil, then grill over moderate heat until lightly charred on the bottom, about 1 minute. Flip the bread and top with the sliced cheese and broccoli rabe relish. Close the grill and cook until the cheese is melted and the bread is browned and crisp, about 2 minutes. Transfer to a platter, cut in half and serve right away.

Suggested Pairing

Try pairing these toasts with a funky, dry cider.

