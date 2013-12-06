Open-Face Buckwheat Crêpes with Avocado, Smoked Turkey and Dijon
Active Time
N/A
Total Time
30 MIN
Yield
Serves : Makes 8 crêpes
Phoebe Lapine
June 2008

The batter can be kept in the refrigerator for a few days and brought out as desired to make these turkey-topped crêpes. Slideshow: Gluten-Free Recipes

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup buckwheat flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • 1 1/3 cups milk
  • Olive oil
  • 1/4 cup Dijon mustard
  • 1 pound thinly sliced smoked turkey
  • 4 avocados, thinly sliced
  • 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • Sea salt

How to Make It

Step 1    

In a medium bowl, whisk the buckwheat flour with the eggs and half of the milk until lump-free. Add the remaining milk and whisk until smooth. Refrigerate the batter for 20 minutes.

Step 2    

Line a plate with wax paper. Heat an 8-inch nonstick skillet and lightly brush with olive oil. Add 1/4 cup of the batter to the skillet and swirl to coat the pan. Cook over moderate heat until the edges begin to pull away from the pan, 30 seconds to 1 minute. Flip the crêpe and cook 30 seconds to 1 minute longer. Transfer the crêpe to the prepared plate and repeat with the remaining batter.

Step 3    

Slather each crêpe with 1/2 tablespoon of Dijon. Divide the turkey slices between the crêpes and top with half a sliced avocado. Drizzle with the lemon juice, season with salt and serve.

